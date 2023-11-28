MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – PennDOT has announced that they are temporarily reducing speed limits on several interstates due to the winter conditions on Tuesday morning.

Locally, Interstate 80 at the Ohio line to the I-79 interchange has speed limits reduced to just 45 MPH.

According to PennDot, on roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

Similar restrictions are in place on Interstate 79 from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 166 (Route 6N/Edinboro/Albion), Interstate 86 from beginning of I-86 to the New York state line, and Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

No timetable was given for how long the speed limit reduction will be in place.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel Tuesday morning.