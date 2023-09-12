YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) YSU grad student Mikayla Mustard started 19 games for the soccer team last season. She scored her first career goal… and helped lead the Penguins to a school record 9 wins… and runner-up finish in the Horizon League Tournament. “I think the main way for us to build off of losses and success is to not get complacent with how well we did last year. And I think our main focus needs to be on possessing more in our attacking half instead of like our back and then just creating more goalscoring opportunities.”