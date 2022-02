YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boy’s basketball team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 56-36 Saturday night.

Junior Terrance Pankey paced the Irish with 20.

The Knights were led by Julias Kimbrough, who drained 15.

With the win, the Irish improve to 13-8 on the season.