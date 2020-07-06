OSHP: Passenger killed in I-90 crash in Ashtabula County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a deadly car crash on I-90.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in Harpersfield Township in Ashland County.

According to a press release, the driver of a Ford Explorer was headed east on I-90 and lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV flipped several times.

Troopers say the passenger was partially ejected during the crash and was killed.

She’s been identified as Karly Steele of Canton.

Troopers do not believe she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to a press release.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.