YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A person is in custody, with police searching for two others after they were trying to break in to an ATM in Youngstown.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, police found the suspects just before 3:30 a.m. trying to break in an ATM that is in a parking lot off of Midlothian Boulevard near Simon Road.

OSHP says the suspects also stole the vans they were driving from a location in Brookfield.

Both vans were owned by the same person and police say they were tracking the vans after they were stolen.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.