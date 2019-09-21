One More Warm Day….then Fall Begins

The last day of summer will be in the mid 80s....

Overnight lows will be rather mild tonight. Under partly cloudy skies, we will have temperatures falling into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

A large area of high pressure will give us one more day of unseasonably warm temperatures and summer-like humidity before a cold front brings clouds, showers and cooler temperatures on Monday.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s and only in the mid 70s for Monday. Once this cold front passes, we can expect more seasonable temperatures for highs and lows for the remainder of the workweek ahead.

Fall officially starts @ 3:50 a.m. on Monday.