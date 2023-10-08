YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday afternoon, the OHSAA announced the 2023 soccer tournament field. Below are the local boys’ and girls’ tournament pairings:

Boys’ Soccer Tournament

Division I – Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 17

Game 1: Mayfield at Willoughby South

Game 2: New Philadelphia at North

Game 3: Boardman at Massillon

Game 4: Ellet at Lake

Sectional Final, Oct. 21

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Hoover

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Kent Roosevelt

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #4 University School

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #8 Stow-Munroe Falls

District Semifinal, Oct. 25

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship, Oct. 28

Remaining Winners, 2 p.m.

Division I – Northeast 3 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 17

Game 1: Fitch at Harding

Game 2: Green at Chardon

Game 3: Brush at Mentor

Game 4: Nordonia at #10 Perry

Sectional Final, Oct. 21

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Hudson

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #7 Hoban

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #5 Twinsburg

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Riverside

District Semifinal, Oct. 25

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship, Oct. 28

Remaining Winners, 2 p.m.

Division II – Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16

Game 1: Alliance at Salem

Game 2: Niles at #1 Canfield

Game 3: Edgewood at Jefferson

Game 4: Conneaut at Madison

Game 5: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Streetsboro

Sectional Final, Oct. 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #7 Marlington

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #4 Harvey

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #8 Kenston

District Semifinal, Oct. 24

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship, Oct. 28

Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.

Division II – Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16

Game 1: Fairless at Ursuline

Game 2: Geneva at West Geauga

Game 3: Ravenna at #10 West Branch

Game 4: Lakeview at #9 Girard

Sectional Final, Oct. 21

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #2 Howland

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #5 Hubbard

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #4 Cardinal Mooney

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #6 Poland

District Semifinal, Oct. 24

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship, Oct. 28

Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.

Division III – Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16

Game 1: Mathews at LaBrae

Game 2: Grand Valley at Wickliffe

Sectional Final, Oct. 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at #2 United

Game 4: Bristol at Crestwood

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Berkshire

Game 6: Cardinal at #4 Andrews Osborone

District Semifinal, Oct. 24

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

District Championship, Oct. 28

Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.

Division III – Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16

Game 1: Liberty at Brookfield

Game 2: Perry at Pymatuning Valley

Sectional Final, Oct. 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Beachwood

Game 4: Mineral Ridge at Columbiana

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 at #7 Badger

Game 6: #10 Crestview at #8 Champion

District Semifinal, Oct. 24

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

District Championship, Oct. 28

Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.

Division III – Northeast 3 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16

Game 1: Heartland Christian at Campbell Memorial

Game 2: Lordstown at Cornerstone Christian

Sectional Final, Oct. 19

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Warren JFK

Game 4: East Palestine at #6 South Range

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 at #5 Kirtland

Game 6: Newton Falls at #9 Jackson-Milton

District Semifinal, Oct. 24

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

District Championship, Oct. 28

Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.

Girls’ Soccer Tournament

Division I – Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14

Game 1: Cuyahoga Falls at Willoughby South

Game 2: Fitch at Riverside

Game 3: Lakeside at Howland

Sectional Final, Oct. 19

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Walsh Jesuit

Game 5: Chardon at Madison

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #6 Jackson

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #9 GlenOak

District Semifinal, Oct. 23

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

District Championship, Oct. 26

Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.

Division I – Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14

Game 1: Stow-Munroe Falls at Kent Roosevelt

Game 2: Ellet at Harding

Game 3: Canton McKinley at Nordonia

Sectional Final, Oct. 19

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Green

Game 5: Eastlake North at #10 Louisville

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Twinsburg

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #8 Mentor

District Semifinal, Oct. 23

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

District Championship, Oct. 26

Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.

Division I – Northeast 3 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14

Game 1: Massillon at Brush

Game 2: North at Perry

Game 3: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Lake

Sectional Final, Oct. 19

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #2 Hudson

Game 5: Boardman at Hoover

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #7 Solon

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #5 Mayfield

District Semifinal, Oct. 23

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

District Championship, Oct. 26

Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.

Division II – Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14

Game 1: Edgewood at #3 Streetsboro

Game 2: Girard at #1 Canfield

Game 3: Ursuline at #10 West Geauga

Sectional Final, Oct. 18

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Struthers

Game 5: #8 Niles at #7 Perry

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Jefferson

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #9 Crestwood

District Semifinal, Oct. 23

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

District Championship, Oct. 26

Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.

Division II – Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14

Game 1: Harvey at #4 Berkshire

Game 2: Salem at #5 Alliance

Game 3: Marlington at Geneva

Sectional Final, Oct. 18

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Conneaut

Game 5: Ravenna at #6 Kenston

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Hubbard

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 West Branch

District Semifinal, Oct. 23

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

District Championship, Oct. 26

Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.

Division III – Northeast 1 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14

Game 1: Maplewood at Crestview

Sectional Final, Oct. 18

Game 2:

Game 3: #9 Cardinal Mooney at #6 Warren JFK

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #4 United

Game 5: #8 Pymatuning Valley at #5 Badger

District Semifinal, Oct. 23

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

District Championship, Oct. 26

Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.

Division III – Northeast 2 District

Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14

Game 1: South Range at Columbiana

Game 2: Brookfield at Grand Valley

Game 3: Bristol at Newton Falls

Game 4: Garrettsville Garfield at #10 Waterloo

Sectional Final, Oct. 18

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Champion

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #3 Lakeview

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Poland

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 West Branch

District Semifinal, Oct. 23

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship, Oct. 26

Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.