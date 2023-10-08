YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday afternoon, the OHSAA announced the 2023 soccer tournament field. Below are the local boys’ and girls’ tournament pairings:
Boys’ Soccer Tournament
Division I – Northeast 2 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 17
Game 1: Mayfield at Willoughby South
Game 2: New Philadelphia at North
Game 3: Boardman at Massillon
Game 4: Ellet at Lake
Sectional Final, Oct. 21
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Hoover
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Kent Roosevelt
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #4 University School
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #8 Stow-Munroe Falls
District Semifinal, Oct. 25
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, Oct. 28
Remaining Winners, 2 p.m.
Division I – Northeast 3 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 17
Game 1: Fitch at Harding
Game 2: Green at Chardon
Game 3: Brush at Mentor
Game 4: Nordonia at #10 Perry
Sectional Final, Oct. 21
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Hudson
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #7 Hoban
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #5 Twinsburg
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Riverside
District Semifinal, Oct. 25
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, Oct. 28
Remaining Winners, 2 p.m.
Division II – Northeast 1 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16
Game 1: Alliance at Salem
Game 2: Niles at #1 Canfield
Game 3: Edgewood at Jefferson
Game 4: Conneaut at Madison
Game 5: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Streetsboro
Sectional Final, Oct. 21
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #7 Marlington
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #4 Harvey
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #8 Kenston
District Semifinal, Oct. 24
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship, Oct. 28
Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.
Division II – Northeast 2 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16
Game 1: Fairless at Ursuline
Game 2: Geneva at West Geauga
Game 3: Ravenna at #10 West Branch
Game 4: Lakeview at #9 Girard
Sectional Final, Oct. 21
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #2 Howland
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #5 Hubbard
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #4 Cardinal Mooney
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #6 Poland
District Semifinal, Oct. 24
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, Oct. 28
Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.
Division III – Northeast 1 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16
Game 1: Mathews at LaBrae
Game 2: Grand Valley at Wickliffe
Sectional Final, Oct. 19
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at #2 United
Game 4: Bristol at Crestwood
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Berkshire
Game 6: Cardinal at #4 Andrews Osborone
District Semifinal, Oct. 24
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
District Championship, Oct. 28
Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.
Division III – Northeast 2 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16
Game 1: Liberty at Brookfield
Game 2: Perry at Pymatuning Valley
Sectional Final, Oct. 19
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Beachwood
Game 4: Mineral Ridge at Columbiana
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 at #7 Badger
Game 6: #10 Crestview at #8 Champion
District Semifinal, Oct. 24
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
District Championship, Oct. 28
Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.
Division III – Northeast 3 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 16
Game 1: Heartland Christian at Campbell Memorial
Game 2: Lordstown at Cornerstone Christian
Sectional Final, Oct. 19
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Warren JFK
Game 4: East Palestine at #6 South Range
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 at #5 Kirtland
Game 6: Newton Falls at #9 Jackson-Milton
District Semifinal, Oct. 24
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
District Championship, Oct. 28
Remaining Winners, 11 a.m.
Girls’ Soccer Tournament
Division I – Northeast 1 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14
Game 1: Cuyahoga Falls at Willoughby South
Game 2: Fitch at Riverside
Game 3: Lakeside at Howland
Sectional Final, Oct. 19
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Walsh Jesuit
Game 5: Chardon at Madison
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #6 Jackson
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #9 GlenOak
District Semifinal, Oct. 23
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
District Championship, Oct. 26
Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.
Division I – Northeast 1 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14
Game 1: Stow-Munroe Falls at Kent Roosevelt
Game 2: Ellet at Harding
Game 3: Canton McKinley at Nordonia
Sectional Final, Oct. 19
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #3 Green
Game 5: Eastlake North at #10 Louisville
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Twinsburg
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #8 Mentor
District Semifinal, Oct. 23
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
District Championship, Oct. 26
Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.
Division I – Northeast 3 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14
Game 1: Massillon at Brush
Game 2: North at Perry
Game 3: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at Lake
Sectional Final, Oct. 19
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #2 Hudson
Game 5: Boardman at Hoover
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #7 Solon
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #5 Mayfield
District Semifinal, Oct. 23
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
District Championship, Oct. 26
Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.
Division II – Northeast 1 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14
Game 1: Edgewood at #3 Streetsboro
Game 2: Girard at #1 Canfield
Game 3: Ursuline at #10 West Geauga
Sectional Final, Oct. 18
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Struthers
Game 5: #8 Niles at #7 Perry
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Jefferson
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #9 Crestwood
District Semifinal, Oct. 23
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
District Championship, Oct. 26
Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.
Division II – Northeast 1 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14
Game 1: Harvey at #4 Berkshire
Game 2: Salem at #5 Alliance
Game 3: Marlington at Geneva
Sectional Final, Oct. 18
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Conneaut
Game 5: Ravenna at #6 Kenston
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Hubbard
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 West Branch
District Semifinal, Oct. 23
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7
District Championship, Oct. 26
Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.
Division III – Northeast 1 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14
Game 1: Maplewood at Crestview
Sectional Final, Oct. 18
Game 2:
Game 3: #9 Cardinal Mooney at #6 Warren JFK
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at #4 United
Game 5: #8 Pymatuning Valley at #5 Badger
District Semifinal, Oct. 23
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
District Championship, Oct. 26
Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.
Division III – Northeast 2 District
Sectional Semifinal, Oct. 14
Game 1: South Range at Columbiana
Game 2: Brookfield at Grand Valley
Game 3: Bristol at Newton Falls
Game 4: Garrettsville Garfield at #10 Waterloo
Sectional Final, Oct. 18
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Champion
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #3 Lakeview
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Poland
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 West Branch
District Semifinal, Oct. 23
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
District Championship, Oct. 26
Remaining Winners, 6 p.m.