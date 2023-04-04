YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was the first day of early and absentee voting in Ohio.

This year, there’s a new law that went into effect Tuesday that tightens identification requirements when you head out to vote. Before, all you needed to prove was where you live. Now, the state wants to ensure you are who you say you are.

The only acceptable forms of ID when you head to the polls include an Ohio-issued driver’s license or state ID, a passport or passport card, or a military ID.

First News spoke with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose who also broke down the changes to absentee voting.

“When you do request your absentee ballot, you now have to do it the week before Election Day. So the cut-off used to be on Saturday. They’ve now moved that back to one week before Election Day. That makes more sense because it gives more time for that ballot to arrive in the mail,” LaRose said.

You also have to get your absentee ballot returned to the Board of Elections a bit quicker.

It must be postmarked by the Monday before Election Day or returned in person to your county Board of Elections up until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Then, it has four days to arrive at the Board of Elections in order to be counted.