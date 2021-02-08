Ohio Mayor’s Alliance fighting to keep collecting taxes from remote workers

They warn if lawmakers in Columbus reverse measures allowing income taxes to be collected based on where businesses are located, cities and townships could be left bankrupt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With nearly a year into the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio’s mayors want to be sure their revenues continue to come in.

Leaders with Ohio’s bi-partisan Mayor’s Alliance met with reporters Monday via Zoom. They admit their communities have seen declining taxes since the pandemic began, and that has forced them to cut back on certain programs. They warn if lawmakers in Columbus reverse measures allowing income taxes to be collected based on where businesses are located, cities and townships could be left bankrupt.

“Without that rule, we would have massive disruptions and chaos throughout the state of Ohio. Nothing would defund the police more than losing the earnings of tax people who, for the emergency once in 100-year pandemic, are working remotely,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley

The current regulation, which was passed last summer, allows remote income taxes to be collected this way until 100 days after the end of the pandemic.