Ohio hunters top three-year average during gun week

(WKBN) – Ohio’s week-long gun season for deer hunting ended Dec.6. Hunters harvested 71,650 deer.

Hunters that didn’t make it out during the week have another two-day opportunity Dec. 19 and 20.

Over the last three years, hunters harvested an average of 65,566 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Ohio Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker chief said the week-long hunting season continues to be popular in the Buckeye State.

“The Ohio hunting season has changed over time,” Wecker said. “Fewer people take a deer with a gun today when compared to the hunting seasons from the 1970s and 1980s. Regardless of harvest rates, surveys show Ohio’s deer hunters still participate during this week, whether they serve as mentors or accompany friends.”

Coshocton County topped the list with 2,281 deer checked, next was Tuscarawas with 2,198 and Ashtabula was third with 2,167 deer.

Archery season continues for hunters until Feb. 7, after the next weekend of deer-gun season is deer muzzleloader season from Jan. 2 to 5.

