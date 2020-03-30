Ohio Gov. DeWine: Schools closed through at least May 1 due to coronavirus

DeWine said the May 1 date will be reevaluated as the time gets closer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Schools K-12 will remain closed until at least May 1 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.

During a briefing, DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health would be issuing an extension to the initial order shutting down in-person education for the schools.

The initial order was issued March 12 and closed schools for three weeks, which would have expired this Friday, April 3.