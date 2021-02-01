Ohio Attorney General turns down Senate run

Dave Yost says he recently spoke with Portman about the Senate seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can add the Ohio Attorney General’s name to the growing list of Republicans who do not want to run for the U.S. Senate, succeeding Rob Portman.

Dave Yost says he recently spoke with Portman about the Senate seat and came away thinking Washington, D.C. is not “a healthy place to go to work right now.”

“I’ve concluded that it makes more sense for me to run for re-election to focus on this job. I have greater impact here than I could on the back-bench of the United States Senate,” Yost said.

Yost is half-way through his first term as attorney general.

Others who are also shying away from running include Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Congressman Jim Jordan from the Columbus area.

Valley Congressmen Bill Johnson, R-6th District, and Tim Ryan, D-13th District, have said they are considering runs for Portman’s seat, which expires in two years.