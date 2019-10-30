Officer, 6 others treated for drug exposure following overdose at Ohio Walmart

OBERLIN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police officer and six other people were treated for exposure to an unknown substance following an overdose investigation at a Walmart in Oberlin.
Police were called to the parking lot of the store on Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon.
The officer became unresponsive after being exposed. He was treated at a local hospital where five health care workers were also treated for exposure.
Authorities said the symptoms are consistent with an opioid but did not confirm anything further.
The ordeal initiated a Hazmat response and Oberlin schools were on a level 1 lockdown during the situation.