Officer, 6 others treated for drug exposure following overdose at Ohio Walmart

A police officer and six other people were treated for exposure to an unknown substance

OBERLIN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police officer and six other people were treated for exposure to an unknown substance following an overdose investigation at a Walmart in Oberlin.

Police were called to the parking lot of the store on Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon.

The officer became unresponsive after being exposed. He was treated at a local hospital where five health care workers were also treated for exposure.

Authorities said the symptoms are consistent with an opioid but did not confirm anything further.

The ordeal initiated a Hazmat response and Oberlin schools were on a level 1 lockdown during the situation.