YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The sportsbooks are officially open in the Buckeye state. It is something fans and gamblers alike have been looking forward to.

Legal sports betting is predicted to bring in some serious money. According to PlayOhio, sports betting could generate $9-12 billion within its first few years.

If this is your first time looking at the sportsbook, the easiest place to start is betting the moneyline — simply put: choosing which team will win.

The only things you’ll need to remember are these: plus signs for underdogs represent how much money you’d win on a $100 dollar bet while a minus is for the favored team, indicating how much money you’d need to wager to win $100.

Experts say placing bets responsibly is something anyone can do.

“Sports betting is really a lot of fun because it gives you that chance to get closer to every play no matter what game you’re betting on,” said Mitchell South of Sports Betting Dime. “Like, we like to say it gets you closer to all the action in your favorite games and really ramps up the excitement.”

South says sports gambling can be as simple or complicated as you make it.

It has been a long time coming, and businesses in the Valley have been preparing.

Earlier this week WKBN caught up with Hollywood Gaming to learn what the casino has in store. They have partnered with Barstool Sportsbook.

“It’s a company that’s synonymous with sports betting, right,” said Kevin Brogan, Hollywood Gaming marketing director. “The founder, the key principles there really enjoy sports betting and have an engaged crowd. Our company saw as an opportunity to go capture that audience, partner with them, and brand our sportsbooks as barstool sportsbooks.”

Hollywood Gaming took the Mahoning Valley’s first sports bet.

Deborah placed a money line wager on the Cleveland Browns to beat the Commanders.

Scott from Cleveland bet the total points in the browns commanders game to go “over” 40 and a half.

If you want to place bets, you have two options. One, you can head to the casino or other places housing a sportsbook kiosk. In Youngstown, there are 16 kiosks open starting Sunday. You could also download apps like FanDuel or DraftKings and begin placing bets right in your living room.

Good luck to everyone testing out the waters and placing some of the first sports bets in Ohio.