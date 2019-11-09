Not as cold tonight, but cold AND snow are coming Monday.

For tonight, we will have mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies tonight across the Valley, with temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees.

Expect warmer temperatures for Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s despite mostly cloudy skies. Then our weather will begin to change back to early winter. There will be some late PM rain showers for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Early rain on Monday will give way to colder temperatures and a changeover to snow. This will be primarily a North to South event over the Valley with Trumbull and Mercer Counties receiving the most snow and Columbiana the least amount. Everyone will feel the cold blast of Arctic air by Monday night as temperatures continue to fall into the lower 20s.

Rain will change to snow and begin to accumulate by Monday evening. Right now, it looks like 1″ – 3″ of snowfall across the Valley, depending on the timing of changeover to snow.

On Tuesday, we will see the lake effect snowbands develop and bring additional minor amounts of snow. Again, the highest amounts of snow on Tuesday will be primarily in Trumbull and Mercer counties where there could be another 1″-3″ inches of accumulation.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach 30 degrees and it will be windy on Tuesday making it feel much colder. Bundle up and drive safe if you must. Temperatures slowly moderate by the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend with highs back into the 40s.