GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit group shared a message about inclusivity at the Officer Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run on Sunday.

Nonprofit group Ainsley’s Angels of America started in 2011, and its goal involve helping those living with disabilities.

About a half dozen members of a local section of the organization attended the race, using wheelchair-like running strollers.

Tina White said these running chairs make it possible for her daughter and others to participate in walks and runs like this one.

“Our goal is to include our runners and riders in our community,” said White. “Someone who otherwise couldn’t run a 5k or walk a 5k, we invite them to come and be a part of us.”

White said Ainsley’s Angels is always looking for volunteers and participants. To learn more, visit AinsleysAngels.org.