No fireworks for Scrappers offense in 4th of July loss to Spikes

Mahoning Valley generated seven hits on the night but brought in just one run in Thursday's loss

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a packed house at Eastwood Field Thursday as the Scrappers hosted another 4th of July game. However, Mahoning Valley could not come through for the home fans in a 7-1 loss to the State College Spikes.

The Scrappers offense generated seven hits,but could bring in just one run on the night, courtesy of Johnathan Rodriguez in the 4th inning, scoring Raynel Delgado to make it a 3-1 game.

State College raced out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning, then continued to chip away with runs in the fourth, fifth and six innings.

The Spikes finished with 14 hits on the day and improve to 12-8 on the season. With the loss, the Scrappers drop to 11-9. These two teams continue their series Friday night back at Eastwood Field at 7:05 p.m.