Niles woman turns little library into little food pantry

Rebecca DePanicis runs the Little Free Library in front of her house on Hartzell Avenue in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman is doing what she can to help families in need put food on the table.

Rebecca DePanicis runs the Little Free Library in front of her house on Hartzell Avenue in Niles.

The books were removed in March because of the pandemic, but now she has decided to use the little library for something else.

“I got to thinking, what can I do to help? I got this wonderful little structure, so why not ask for donations for canned goods and nonperishables and then, with such need that we have in this area, perhaps it can help someone,” DePanicis said.

Within 15 minutes of sharing the idea on social media, she says someone stopped by to fill the pantry. And the donations just kept coming.

DePanicis says she already has ten bags of food ready to keep the pantry stocked.

“It warms my heart. I think we are all in the same boat. We want to help. It’s been difficult to help under the circumstances,” she said.

DePanicis says she wanted to help in any little way that she can. She knows more families are struggling to put meals on the table and encourages anyone in need of food to pick some up anytime.

“If you need it, if you need everything that’s in it, please feel free to empty it because we will make sure it gets refilled.”

More headlines from WKBN.com: