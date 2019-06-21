Niles mobile home park floods after heavy rain

From what we could tell, one to two feet of water flooded the neighborhood

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A mobile home park in Niles flooded after heavy rain Thursday evening.

Watch the video above to see what the Buckeye Mobile Home Park just off of Route 422 across from the Eastwood Mall looked like around 6:30 p.m.

One man said the rain started falling Thursday afternoon and before he knew it, his home was surrounded by water.

From what we could tell, one to two feet of water flooded the neighborhood.

We were told Buckeye Mobile Home Park has flooded before and it usually takes a few days for the water to go down.