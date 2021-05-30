Nicer and warmer for Sunday

Rain is gone for the rest of the 3 day weekend and temperatures will be warming up!

A much nicer day in store this afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day, and most of the rain will be out of the picture for at least a few days. This afternoon, highs will be warmer than yesterday in the low 60s with more sunshine later in the day. Memorial Day is looking great weather-wise with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s! More rain is set to return Wednesday and last through Friday with the possibility of storms each day, but we’ll watch Wednesday for the potential of some stronger storms.

SUNDAY: AM light showers (20%) then decreasing clouds.

High: 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog by morning.

Low: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy then PM scattered showers and storms (60%).

High: 73 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms (60%).

High: 74 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Chance for showers (40%).

High: 77 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated rain (20%).

High: 82 Low: 59