Niagara Falls encrusted in ice as rainbow appears

Over 22 million gallons of water pour over the falls per minute

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – Weeks of frigid temperatures have left Niagara Falls encrusted in ice.

Visitors to the New York side of the falls were treated to spectacular views on Sunday as a rainbow appeared overhead.

People took advantage of the spectacular view and took selfies.

The temperature got above freezing Monday and Niagara Falls will have plenty of warm temperatures for melting ice this week.

Niagara Parks officials say the only time the water flow stopped was in 1848 when ice blocked the river and the channel completely. That blockage lasted for one day.