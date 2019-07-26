Newton Falls Police: Drugs, weapons, cash seized during raid

Police reported finding illegal drugs, firearms and over $1,000 during the raid

NEWTON FALLS (WKBN) – Newton Falls police released photos of a search Thursday and reported seizing suspected drugs, firearms and more than $1,000.

Two people were detained, one of which was charged. Police charged Darnell J. Williams with having weapons under disability.

Police say additional charges are pending the results of lab tests of the suspected drugs.

Police say the suspects were cooperative when investigators raided the apartment on Arlington Boulevard at approximately 8:50 a.m.

The investigation was a result of surveillance and intelligence gathering over a period of time.