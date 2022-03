YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some construction projects begin this week that could affect the commute in Youngstown.

Bridge repairs are underway on I-680 under Belle Vista Avenue. Lane restrictions will be in place as the construction continues. The project should be done by October.

ODOT will also be repairing pavement on 422 until July. The highway will be down to one lane in each direction between Covington and Oak streets.