The pistol was turned over to troopers in New Castle and the owner was located

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A pistol that was found in a rest stop bathroom on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania was turned over to troopers in New Castle.

Pennsylvania State Police received a report June 19 about a pistol that was found in an I-80 rest area bathroom near Dubois.

The pistol was turned over to troopers in New Castle and the owner was located.

The report said there were no “outstanding or significant records” concerning the pistol, and no other information was provided in the report.