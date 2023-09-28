PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man caught up in a drug sting pleaded guilty this week to lesser charges.

Forrest Gilmore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and possession with the intent to distribute and distribute of a quantity of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a playground, school, and public housing.

All other charges against him were dropped. He is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 29, 2024.

Gilmore is one of 25 arrested during the sting in Lawrence and Mercer counties in 2021.

Investigators said the criminal enterprise began in June 2020.