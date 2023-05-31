(WKBN) — Do you know what to do in the event someone goes into cardiac arrest? The American Heart Association is making it their mission to make sure individuals know CPR and how to use an AED.

National CPR and AED Awareness Week kicks off on Thursday.

When someone does go into cardiac arrest, seconds matter. The faster you act, the better chance you have of saving that life, and performing hands-only CPR is quite simple.

The first thing to do is call 911 and make sure the victim is on the ground, then put your hands in the center of their chest and press hard and fast to the beat of about 100 to 120 compressions per minute.

“Hands-only CPR can double or triple that victim’s chance of survival,” said Jennifer McNeil of the American Heart Association. “If you’re out of the hospital and suffer cardiac arrest, your chances are very low. The only chance you really have is for a bystander to step in, take control of that situation and start hands-only CPR.”

The American Heart Association’s goal is to have at least one person in every household trained in hands-only CPR. It also says to be aware of where an AED is located in businesses, grocery stores or restaurants you frequent is important because compressions coupled with the AED provide the victim with the best chance of survival.