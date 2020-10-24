Much colder weekend in store

Highs stuck in the 50s for this weekend, but staying mostly dry

After breaking the record high yesterday, significantly much colder air is back in the Valley thanks to a cold front that moved through last night. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper 40s to lower 50s for today. Any morning showers should taper off, but skies will remain mostly cloudy afterwards. A cold night in store with lows dropping down to around freezing (32°) with some clouds. Sunday should be mostly dry, but some evening showers are possible. Highs remain on the cooler side Sunday as well in the lower 50s.



The rain still isn’t done though. More showers are possible Sunday night leading into the daytime hours Monday. They’re not expected to be done until at least Tuesday, then we get a break for Wednesday. Then another round is expected to move through Thursday. In terms of temperatures, highs will only be in lower to mid 50s over the next week, and lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. So fall is officially back!

SATURDAY: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy.

High: 49

TONIGHT: Some clouds.

Low: 33

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with PM showers possible. (20%)

High: 52

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely (40%).

Low: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers.

High: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers.

High: 50 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 54 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers.

High: 54 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with 30% chance of rain showers.

High: 49 Low: 37