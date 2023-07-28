(WKBN) — The results are in from last week’s Move Over law enforcement campaign, with Ohio totaling nearly 700 citations.

Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness about the Move Over law. The campaign, which ran from July 16-22, resulted in the issuance of 690 Move Over citations in the state of Ohio.

In total, the 6-State Trooper Project issued 1,064 citations, with Ohio accounting for more than half of the combined total.

Locally, Mahoning County has 42 citations, Columbiana County had one and Trumbull County had nine.

Members of the project include Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the OSHP.

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

A version of the Move Over law exists in all 50 states.