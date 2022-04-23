HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcycle and moving truck are blocked off with yellow tape on State Route 46 Southbound after a road rage incident where shots were fired, according to Warren Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the intersection between State Route 46 and State Route 82.

OSHP reports that one person fled the scene, but has been detained by police.

About 150 feet of the left southbound lane of 46 is closed off for the crime scene. Traffic is currently backed up, but still moving forward.

Though shots were reportedly fired, no one was injured.

Several agencies are still at the scene.

