More rain in store for next couple of days

Cool fall-like temperatures stick around, but rain showers come back tonight.

Fall has finally settled into the Valley! After a cold morning start, we should be warming up into the lower 50s for highs this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase leading up to a slight chance for some isolated showers this evening. More rain comes in overnight and lasts through at least Tuesday morning. Lows tonight fall into lower 40s while Monday should top off in the lower 50s once again.



We should finally see the rain clear out by Tuesday evening leading into a nice Wednesday with highs still remaining in the 50s. We have a brand new tropical system named Zeta churning in the Caribbean. It is likely going to be the 11th U.S. landfalling named storm this year, which only adds on to the already broken record of 10. We could be seeing the moisture from Zeta move through our area Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with PM showers possible. (20%)

High: 52

TONIGHT: Some rain showers. (40%)

Low: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely (40%).

High: 51

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers.

Low: 41

TUESDAY: AM showers (40%) then skies clear out.

High: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 57 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers.

High: 55 Low: 44

FRIDAY: AM showers (30%) then skies clear out.

High: 49 Low: 39

SATURDAY (Halloween): Mostly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 34