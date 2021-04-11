More rain for tonight and tomorrow

More showers expected throughout the work week with cooler temperatures

We had a round of rain move through last night, and now we’re stuck in a wet and more average mid-April pattern for the next week. Today will be mostly cloudy with showers starting back up in the evening with highs in the mid 60s. Those showers will continue through tonight with lows in the upper 40s then become more scattered showers throughout the day tomorrow. We’ll dry out on Tuesday but still with mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances pick back up Wednesday and last through into next weekend. Things will remain on the cooler side mid-week with highs in the mid 50s then eventually we’re back into the 60s by the end of the week. So keep the rain gear around each day this week because you’ll probably need it at some point!

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for evening showers (30%).

High: 65

TONIGHT: Showers continuing (40%).

Low: 47

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (40%).

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers winding down (20%).

Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 55 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 57 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 62 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 64 Low: 41