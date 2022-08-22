NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team.
We reached out to the district’s leaders and they say there are claims of potential unlawful activity.
The District has been made aware of allegations involving the high school football team and claims of potential unlawful activity. In accordance with legal requirements, the appropriate law enforcement authorities were contacted and the District’s Administration is conducting an investigation. Parents of football team members have been notified of the issue and all appropriate steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the District’s students and to investigate the matter thoroughly. Because this matter involves minor students and matters protected by student confidentiality, the District will not be providing additional details while the investigation is pending.Mohawk Area School District