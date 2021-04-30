Minority businesses highlighted at Youngstown event

It featured a dozen local minority-operated businesses from as far away as Akron

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Giving small inner-city business owners the chance to show off their wares and get to know one and other better was the idea behind an event Friday in Youngstown.

It was called “The Entrepreneur Experience” and was held at the Ohio Renaissance Center on North Avenue.

It featured a dozen local minority-operated businesses from as far away as Akron.

Saqoyia Harris organized the event. She said it was a way for the vendors to showcase what they sell and get to know each other.

“A lot of times at vendor events, people don’t really come in and shop, but you don’t really get to networking or to talk to one another, so that’s what I wanted to make the priority here,” Harris said.

Harris said this is the first of these events she’s put together but hopes to hold more like it in the future.