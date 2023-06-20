MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
- Aug. 18 – at East Liverpool
- Aug. 25 – Crestwood
- Sept. 1 – Edison
- Sept. 8 – at Sandy Valley
- Sept. 15 – at Southeast
- Sept. 22 – West Branch
- Sept. 29 – Salem
- Oct. 6 – at Marlington
- Oct. 13 – at Alliance
- Oct. 20 – Carrollton
View all local high school football schedules
Minerva High School
Nickname: The Lions
Colors: Crimson and Grey
School address: 501 Almeda Ave, Minerva, OH 44657
Stadium location: 501 Almeda Ave, Minerva, OH 44657
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the MHS football schedule please contact support.