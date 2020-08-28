Microchip leads local dog back to owner after being missing for 6 months

Home

If you find a stray dog, you can have them scanned for a microchip

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dog was reunited with its owner after being missing for six months.

The story started here at our WKBN sutdios.

On Monday, an employee spotted the dog in the parking lot and the Mahoning County Dog Warden was called.

You may have even seen the dogs picture on some of our social media, asking to help find her owner.

Luckily the dog had a microchip, and the dog warden was able to contact the owners.

Zoey is finally back at home.

“I was just more happy and blessed on the fact that whoever took Zoey treated her well. She’s healthy, she’s groomed, she didn’t look bad,” said Tanera Graham, owner.

If you find a stray dog, you can have them scanned for a microchip.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com