Microchip leads local dog back to owner after being missing for 6 months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dog was reunited with its owner after being missing for six months.

The story started here at our WKBN sutdios.

On Monday, an employee spotted the dog in the parking lot and the Mahoning County Dog Warden was called.

You may have even seen the dogs picture on some of our social media, asking to help find her owner.

Luckily the dog had a microchip, and the dog warden was able to contact the owners.

Zoey is finally back at home.

“I was just more happy and blessed on the fact that whoever took Zoey treated her well. She’s healthy, she’s groomed, she didn’t look bad,” said Tanera Graham, owner.

If you find a stray dog, you can have them scanned for a microchip.

