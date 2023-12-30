BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bella Meyer scores 22 points as she helps Champion girls basketball down Brookfield, 41-21.
Watch above for extended highlights.
Next, Champion plays Bristol on Jan. 2 and Brookfield plays Newton Falls on Jan. 4.
