2023 Football Schedule
- Aug. 18 – Warrensville Heights
- Aug. 25 – Northwest
- Sept. 1 – at Akron Manchester
- Sept. 8 – Chaney
- Sept. 15 – at Warren JFK
- Sept. 22 – at Carrollton
- Sept. 29 – at West Branch
- Oct. 6 – Minerva
- Oct. 13 – at Salem
- Oct. 20 – Alliance
Marlington High School
Nickname: The Dukes
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601
Stadium location: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601
