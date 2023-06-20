ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

Aug. 18 – Warrensville Heights

Aug. 25 – Northwest

Sept. 1 – at Akron Manchester

Sept. 8 – Chaney

Sept. 15 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 22 – at Carrollton

Sept. 29 – at West Branch

Oct. 6 – Minerva

Oct. 13 – at Salem

Oct. 20 – Alliance

Marlington High School

Nickname: The Dukes

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601

Stadium location: 10450 Moulin Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601

