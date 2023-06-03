Caleigh Richards won first place in the Girls 3200 Meter Run at the OHSAA State Track & Field meet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Maplewood junior Caleigh Richards won her third career track state championship on Saturday.

One of the most dominant runners in the state of Ohio, Richards won first place in the Girls 3200 Meter Run at the OHSAA State Track & Field meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Richards posted a time of 10:53.00 on Saturday, well ahead of the second-place finisher, Rebecca Geiss of Heartland Christian, who finished with a time of 11:12.13.

Between track and cross country, Richards has now won a total of five individual state titles.

