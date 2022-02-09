YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was indicted in April for selling drugs out of his home was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison.

Woody McMullen Jr., 26, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker on charges of distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 18.

The indictment in the case said that McMullen sold crack cocaine and fentanyl on four separate occasions between December 2018 and May 2019 and that he had drugs two more times in May 2019.

Additionally, he was also charged with having a 9mm semiautomatic pistol May 30, 2019.

A sentencing memorandum in the case by McMullen’s federal public defender said that McMullen began selling drugs out of his Youngstown-area home to an informant, which resulted in a search warrant being served at his home where drugs and the gun were found.

His attorney said McMullen was only selling drugs in order to be able to provide for his six children and that he needs to make changes in his life and get away from dealing drugs.

In 2018, McMullen was also the victim of a shooting that required a two-week hospital stay and 55 staples to repair a wound to his stomach, the memorandum said.

The pain from that wound made him unable to obtain work and he wanted to provide for his children, which is why he turned to drug dealing, the memorandum said.