Man shot inside stolen car in Youngstown

A man and woman were arraigned in Youngstown in a case involving a shooting and stolen vehicle.

A man and woman were arraigned in Youngstown in a case involving a shooting and stolen vehicle.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wounded inside a stolen car Saturday was arraigned Monday in Youngstown Municipal Court.

The woman who police said was driving the car was also arraigned.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set bond at $7,500 for Kimani Johnson, 29, of East Auburndale Avenue, on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of drugs.

Also arraigned on a charge of receiving stolen property was Tausha Milender, 27, of East Avondale Avenue. She was released on her own recognizance.

The two were arrested after police were called about 7 p.m. Saturday to Cottage Grove and East Lucius Avenue for a gunshot sensor call.

At the intersection, police found shattered glass and six spent .40-caliber shell casings, reports said.

As police were at the scene, there were informed that someone with a gunshot wound just showed up at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Reports said Johnson was dropped off in a Jeep that had eight bullet holes in the driver’s side door and Johnson had bullet wounds to the hand, back and finger.

A window in the Jeep was also shattered by gunfire, reports said.

The SUV was registered as stolen from Cleveland and Milender was driving it in the parking lot, reports said.

Reports said Johnson told police someone pulled up to the Jeep while he was at Cottage Grove and East Lucius Avenue and fired several shots at him.

Officers said they recovered a bullet fragment from the Jeep.

Johnson said he had no idea who would want to hurt him, reports said.

Police say they found a bag of marijuana in Johnson’s clothes and a bag of pills.