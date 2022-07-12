PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A man formerly from Tulsa, Oklahoma waived prosecution by indictment and

pleaded guilty for his involvement in the coercion of a minor for prostitution.

Oscar Carter, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of coercion and enticement of any individual to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity and conspiracy to commit the offense of coercion and enticement of an individual to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity.

In a press release written by Cindy K. Chung of the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday, it is stated that Carter conspired and agreed with another individual, Shelby Summer Brown brought a minor from Ohio to Pennsylvania for the purpose of prostitution.

The court was advised that this occurred from March 6-March 14, 2018.

Carter’s sentencing is scheduled for November 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Brown pleaded guilty to the same charges as Carter. She was sentenced to 78 months on the first count and 60 months on the second to be served concurrently with credit for time served. She was also ordered to be placed in a prison close to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.