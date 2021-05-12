Man charged in triple shooting arrested in traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of three people charged in a triple shooting Friday where a 17-year-old girl was wounded in the neck was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Shawta Hasley, 26, of Willis Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on three counts of attempted murder. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Hasley is one of three people charged in a Friday shooting about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Willis Avenue where Christa Harrison, a Chaney High School student, was found on the sidewalk with a bullet wound to her neck.

As she was being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center, two women came in with gunshot wounds. Police said they were wounded in the same shooting.

Harrison has been transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Her mother said the shooting was the result of a feud between one of the other victims and another student.

Reports said an officer on patrol spotted a car Hasley was driving about 6:30 p.m. at Erie Street and East Florida Avenue that made an improper turn and sped away.

The officer managed to pull the car over in at 3332 South Ave. parking lot. Once he ran a records check on Hasley, he discovered the warrants and took him into custody, reports said.