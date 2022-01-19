AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 for a Canfield Niles Road man accused of sending a sexual image to a woman in November.

Juan Contreras, 24, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Judge Scott Hunter in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown to two counts of menacing by stalking and two counts of telephone harassment, all first degree misdemeanors, and a third degree misdemeanor charge of soliciting.

Contreras is accused of sending the image Nov. 12 to a woman, who reported it to police Dec. 17.

Reports do not indicate how Contreras was determined to be the person who sent the image, but he was picked up Tuesday by Weathersfield police, who in turn notified Austintown, who picked him up.

He has a pretrial hearing Feb. 14 and is also barred from having any contact with the victim.