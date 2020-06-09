Macy’s raises $4.5 billion to weather pandemic, reopened stores exceeding expectations

Experts say this means the retailer is now no longer at risk of bankruptcy

(WKBN and CNN Newsource) – Macy’s has secured about $4.5 billion dollars of financing to help repay its debt.

Macy’s closed all its stores when lockdowns started because of the coronavirus but for stores that have reopened, business is better than expected, company officials said.

Macy’s stocks surged 17% in early trading on news that it reopened 450 stores in some capacity. However, the company is forecasting a quarterly net loss of $652 million, according to preliminary first quarter financial results.

Even before the pandemic, Macy’s was struggling amid changing shopping habits.