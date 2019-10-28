Looking at warmer temps for a few days.

We have lots of wind today as our rainy Saturday storm system exited today. Those winds have died down, due to a large area of high pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. This means after some patchy fog on Monday morning under clear skies will develop overnight as lows drop into the lower 40s.

We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and temperatures well above normal for a few days. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds for Monday night, but also milder temperatures overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next week. Highs will reach near 70 degrees !! However, we will also have an increase in cloud cover and those clouds will continue to increase through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Chance of late day and evening rain showers for Wednesday as highs will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday afternoon. Best chance for rain will be on Thursday. Soaking rain and breezy conditions will greet the Trick or Treaters for Halloween 2019. Windy conditions and some morning showers, along with falling temperatures will end the workweek on a breezy and cool note.