Looking ahead to the last weekend of summer

Expect a mild night tonight as a large area of high pressure continues to dominate our local weather pattern. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with just a few clouds.

It will become partly sunny for the first half of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s with summer-like dew points in the upper 60s. There is a small chance that we will have an isolated shower or thunderstorm to deal with on Saturday afternoon and evening. Any shower activity will die down after sunset with overnight lows only dropping into the mid 60s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will be a very warm and humid day with highs reaching the mid 80s again with the humidity sticking around as well. A slow-moving cold front will push towards the Valley late on Sunday evening and into Monday. Clouds, showers and possible thunderstorms will usher in fall, which officially starts on Monday morning.