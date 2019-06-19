Local veterans services offering mental health courses

Organizers hope to offer classes like this on a quarterly basis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with Mahoning County Veterans Services are hoping a different sort of first aid class will help them as they help others who have served our country.

A Mental Health First Aid course was offered at the Oakhill Renaissance Place in Youngstown. Those taking the class included veterans commission workers and first responders. There were even some people from the local court system who handle veterans who get in trouble with the law.

Organizers say military deployment and combat can lead to mental health problems later in life. The key is noticing the signs.

“It’s hard to talk to somebody else who hasn’t been there so the veterans that come in our office, they would rather talk to another combat veteran. ‘You’ve been there, you’ve been in my boots so you know what I’m going through,'” Susan Krawchyk said.

Organizers hope to offer future classes like this on a quarterly basis.