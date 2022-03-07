SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- One Sharon business is opening its doors for the first time in months.

Haitian Sensation closed in December while the owner had COVID-19. The community stepped up to make sure the restaurant would survive the extended closure.

In December, Joseph Altenor, the owner of Haitian Sensation was hospitalized due to COVID-19. The local business is small, so Joseph and his wife carry large roles in the restaurant’s operations.

Altenor has been part of the Sharon community since the 80s and a devoted resident for years. Altenor always loved having his business in the downtown Sharon area.

Local businesses in Sharon stepped up and began raising money to keep them afloat. I spoke with Altenor about how the Shenango Valley rallied for his business.

Haitian Sensation helps raise money for aid to the people of Haiti as well as mission trips. So when Altenor heard about the work the community was doing while he was sick, he said it was unexpected.

“Don’t look for a pat on the back or for somebody to say thank you. You just do what you do because that’s what we’re supposed to do, to help people,” Altenor said.

It isn’t the first time this area has done what they can to support local businesses in the area. Throughout the pandemic, Altenor said though it was a hard time, it was also brought some of the best from the community.

City officials have been working hard to help revitalize the downtown area and support local businesses.

Altenor said that is will take the same unity seen throughout the pandemic, to save and revitalize Sharon.

“We cannot compete against one another for people to know that this is it’s all of us have to come together to, rebuild the town,” Altenor said.

Haitian Sensation just opened their doors up on March 1. They will have limited hours as Altenor works to get back into the swing of things.

They are closed on March 7, but will be open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 11 a.m. They hope to expand hours back to normal as the weeks go on.

Haitian Sensation is more than just a coffee shop. It also helps fund mission trips and other aid for the people of Haiti. Altenor and his wife were extremely appreciative for the community’s support during their toughest hours. He hopes that the unity the pandemic brought the area – continues on.