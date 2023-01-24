HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — We know the kids love the snow, but there’s a group of adults that love it as well: Local “mom and pop” plow companies.

Work has been scarce for plow companies so far this winter, but they’re about to get busy.

Cassie Ketterman started Snow Days Enterprises as a side-hustle about five years ago. She has three trucks — and would love two snows a week if she could have it!

It doesn’t take much to keep her up all night.

“Two inches is our trigger-point for all of our commercial contracts,” Ketterman says. “We have some zero-tolerance sites where we have to go out for even a dusting of salt. So — 2 inches gets me out all night.”

Ketterman reminds us that just as with state plows, it’s important to give plow companies plenty of room to clear the parking lots.