Local gun sales steady but no run on shops

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every so often, someone sends us a picture of a long line outside a sporting goods store and claims people are stocking up on guns.

Friday, WKBN 27 First News went to some retailers to check it out and didn’t find lines of customers.

Shop owners we talked to said they have not noticed an increase in activity recently, but there have been two surges since the pandemic started and when there was civil unrest this past spring and summer.

“It has not changed over the last several months. It’s been a steady demand for guns and ammo and, unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of either out there right now,” said Rick Baker, with the Training Range in Austintown.

The Training Range received an order of 9-millimeter guns Friday and had waited three months for the shipment. The price they paid was double.

